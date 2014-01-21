Renault sales buck Europe slump, gain in emerging markets

A worker cleans a Renault car at the European Motor Show in Brussels January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault’s (RENA.PA) global sales rose 3.1 percent to 2.63 million vehicles in 2013, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in Russia and emerging markets.

The company, based in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, said deliveries rose a more modest 2.4 percent in Europe, increasing its share of a shrinking market for cars and light trucks.

Renault also posted a 10.7 percent sales increase in Russia and advances in other emerging markets, powered by new low-cost models for its budget Dacia brand.