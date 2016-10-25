FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault sales up 13 percent on new models, European recovery
October 25, 2016 / 4:02 PM / in 10 months

Renault sales up 13 percent on new models, European recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view shows dealing centre Renault store in Minsk, Belarus June 9, 2016.Vasily Fedosenko

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) recorded a 13 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, as a recovering European market lifted sales of its new Megane and Kadjar models.

Revenue rose to 10.55 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 9.34 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The global auto market will expand 1.7 percent in 2016, Renault also predicted, reiterating its full-year goals including an increase in group revenue and operating margin.

Reporting by Laurence Frost. Editing by Jane Merriman

