Daimler says Renault-supplied engines do not contain defeat devices

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler said diesel engines that French carmaker Renault supplies for its Mercedes-Benz brand do not contain defeat devices used to cheat on emissions tests.

“We have no reason to budge from our previous statements. We do not use defeat devices ... Renault has assured us that it also doesn‘t,” a spokesman for Daimler told Reuters on Thursday.

Renault said earlier that fraud investigators had inspected three of its sites in an emissions probe, news that wiped billions off its market value in an echo of the scandal engulfing German rival Volkswagen.