#Autos
January 14, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Peugeot says no anomalies in emissions' tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Peugeot company logo is seen outside an automobile dealership in Paris December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Peugeot said on Thursday emission tests carried out by the Energy Ministry on its cars showed no anomalies and that it had not been subject to searches by fraud investigators.

Shares in fellow French carmaker Renault tumbled more than 20 percent on Thursday after a union official said the firm’s offices were searched last week regarding a fraud investigation possibly linked to emissions.

“The test results carried out by the technical committee of Energy Minister) Madame Royal were passed on to us and the showed an absence of anomalies,” a Peugeot statement said.

Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus

