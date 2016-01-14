FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault says factories probed, no defeat device found so far
January 14, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Renault says factories probed, no defeat device found so far

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said on Thursday that fraud investigators were looking at the way it uses exhaust emissions technology in an additional probe of parts and factories that follows an earlier investigation by the French government.

Renault said investigations to date had found “no evidence of a defeat device equipping Renault vehicles.”

The statement came after a union official revealed that the company’s offices were searched last week by fraud investigators, news that sent the company’s shares down by over 20 percent.

German carmaker Volkswagen last year admitted to using defeat device software to conceal the level of toxic emissions from some of its diesel vehicles in the United States, prompting investigations in other countries of the carmakers.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose

