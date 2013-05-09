FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renesas appoints Hisao Sakuta to CEO post
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 9, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

Renesas appoints Hisao Sakuta to CEO post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Renesas Electronics Corp's chip is pictured at the company's office in Tokyo March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Renesas Electronics Corp, the world’s No.1 maker of micro-controller chips used in cars, said Thursday it would appoint Hisao Sakuta from Omron Corp to be its new CEO and chairman.

Japanese chipmaker Renesas received a $1.8 billion government-led bailout last year as it attempts to turn around its loss-making system chip division to focus on its core micro-controller business that supplies major automakers like Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co.

On Thursday, Renesas posted an operating loss of 23.2 billion yen ($234 million)in the year ended March 31, compared to the 56.8 billion yen loss logged in the previous year.

($1 = 98.8200 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Mari Saito

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.