Japan's Renesas posts smaller than expected Q2 loss

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T), the world’s fifth largest chipmaker, posted a smaller-than-expected operating loss for the July-September quarter on Monday, down 44 percent from a year ago.

For the July-September quarter, Renesas logged an operating loss of 5.7 billion yen ($71.6 million), compared with a 10.1 billion yen loss in the same period last year. The result beat a 9.4 billion yen ($118.2 million) operating loss forecast by four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It is the seventh consecutive quarterly operating loss for Renesas, which sources say is in talks for a 200 billion yen bailout by taxpayer-funded Innovation Network Corp and a consortium of the chipmaker’s major clients including Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T).

Renesas, which competes with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and U.S.-based Freescale Semiconductor Inc FSL.N in the global market for microcontroller chips used in cars, is trying to avoid the fate of fellow Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc ELPDF.PK, which was driven into bankruptcy this year.

Renesas kept unchanged its forecast for an operating profit of 21 billion yen and a net loss of 150 billion yen for the year to March.

The company’s full-year operating profit compares with an average 390 million yen operating loss forecast by nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Shares in the chipmaker, which have fallen more than a third since January, have recovered 53 percent since plumbing a record low of 198 yen on May 29.

Renesas shares ended up 2.4 percent at 303 yen ahead of the results announcement. Tokyo's Nikkei benchmark average .N225 was flat.