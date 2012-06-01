Renesas investors wary over restructuring plan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Major shareholders of Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T) received the firm’s restructuring plan on Friday, but reiterated that they were still not willing to provide capital support, sources familiar with the matter said.

Renesas, the world’s fifth largest chipmaker and a product of successive mergers of the chip divisions of Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T), Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) and NEC Corp (6701.T), plans to raise more than 100 billion yen ($1.26 billion) in fresh capital and cut at least 12,000 jobs, sources told Reuters last month.

Sources said Renesas president Yasushi Akao visited all three companies personally and presented the firm’s plan on Friday, which includes sweeping job cuts and fund raising.

Mitsubishi Electric and NEC are not considering providing capital support to Renesas at this time, sources said.

A source said Hitachi would not disclose its stance on the matter.

NEC, which has struggled with steep losses in its mobile handset and IT hardware businesses, has previously said that it was not considering additional capital support for Renesas.

Mitsubishi Electric, whose earnings along with Hitachi have been bolstered by strong results in the infrastructure business and by limited exposure to consumer electronics, said last month that Renesas’ shareholders were prepared to offer support.

The three companies will discuss the restructuring plan this month and Renesas aims to announce the final turnaround plan by July.

Renesas, which logged a bigger-than-expected net loss for the year ended March 31, is struggling to survive as it faces higher costs and stiff overseas competition.