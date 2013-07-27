FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renesas plans to close major chip plant in Japan: sources
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 27, 2013 / 10:15 AM / in 4 years

Renesas plans to close major chip plant in Japan: sources

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp plans to close a system LSI chip plant in northern Japan that makes chips for Nintendo Co Ltd’s Wii game consoles and other consumer electronics, after failing to find a buyer for the facility, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art Tsuruoka plant’s 1,000 employees will be offered reassignments or voluntary redundancy, the sources said, as Renesas restructures to focus on making microcontrollers for automotive electronics, where it holds the top global market share. The sources had no estimate for the cost of the shutdown, expected to take place over the next two to three years.

A Renesas spokesman declined to comment.

Several of Japan’s chip makers, like the game console and consumer electronics makers they supply, have struggled as consumers start using their smartphones and tablets to play games and take photographs, instead of dedicated devices.

Some, however, have benefited from the smartphone boom, including NAND memory chip maker Toshiba Corp and image sensor chip maker Sony Corp, although Sony’s consumer electronics operations are struggling.

Renesas had been in talks to sell the Tsuruoka plant to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, although the sources said the two companies could not reach an agreement. The sources gave no reason for the failed talks, although Japan’s system LSI manufacturers have struggled to compete with Taiwan’s chip foundries, which produce chips for design firms such as Qualcomm Inc and have invested aggressively in new technologies.

Renesas is due to receive a 150 billion yen ($1.53 billion) investment by end-September led by the state-run Innovation Network Corporation of Japan.

It has declined to join a planned merger of the system LSI operations of Panasonic Corp and Fujitsu Ltd to form a Japanese national champion in the sector. System LSI chips are used in TVs, digital cameras and other consumer electronics.

Renesas makes automotive microcontrollers at its Naka semiconductor plant north of Tokyo.

($1 = 98.1300 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.