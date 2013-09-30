FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renesas gets $1.5 billion bailout from government, customers
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 30, 2013 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Renesas gets $1.5 billion bailout from government, customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp received on Monday the 150 billion yen ($1.53 billion) bailout pledged last year by a government-led fund and major customers to aid the company’s restructuring efforts.

Eight of Renesas’ customers, including Toyota Motor Corp, Panasonic Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd paid just over 12 billion yen through a third-party share allocation and the government-led fund contributed the rest.

Hit by slumping orders and competition from competitors such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Renesas was given a lifeline from the government-led fund last December to counter an earlier bid by U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP.

Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.