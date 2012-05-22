FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renesas rebounds on report of job cuts, capital hike
#Global Markets
May 22, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Renesas rebounds on report of job cuts, capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T) surged 9.7 percent on Tuesday, regaining most of the ground it lost the previous session, after the Yomiuri newspaper said the loss-making chipmaker plans to cut about 15 percent of its workforce and raise capital.

Renesas - which was formed from the chip divisions of Mitsubishi Electric (6503.T), Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) and NEC Corp (6701.T) - will likely try to raise 50 billion yen ($630 million) in capital via these three companies, the Yomiuri said without citing sources.

Renesas, a major supplier of chips to the auto industry, posted a 62.60 billion yen net loss in the financial year just ended, hit by natural disasters in Japan and Thailand, a sluggish economy and a strong yen.

Shares of the Japanese chipmaker sagged more than 10 percent on Monday.

Reporting by Dominic Lau

