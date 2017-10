TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in loss-making Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T) surged more than 13 percent in afternoon trade on Tuesday after sources said the chipmaker would announce a sweeping restructuring plan later in the day.

Renesas jumped 13.6 percent to 359 yen, edging close to a two-week high. The stock hit a record low of 198 yen on May 29.