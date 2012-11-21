FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ReneSola sees lower third-quarter shipments, strong fourth-quarter
November 21, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

ReneSola sees lower third-quarter shipments, strong fourth-quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Solar products maker ReneSola Ltd (SOL.N) estimated negative margins and lower-than-expected panel shipments for the third quarter due to weak prices, but the China-based company said it expects margins to turn positive in the fourth quarter.

A drop in demand in top market Europe and excess supply caused by a rapid expansion of capacity has sent prices plunging, virtually erasing margins across the industry.

Several Chinese solar companies have also been hit by steep import duties in the United States. ReneSola, however, has said its solar modules sold in the United States are not subject to the recently imposed duties as it sources its cells from countries other than China.

The U.S. tariff applies to solar cells used to make panels. A number of Chinese companies have started sourcing cells from outside of China to avoid the duties.

ReneSola said it expects its panel shipments to increase significantly in the fourth quarter. Third-quarter panel shipments, however, will be slightly below the company’s prior forecast of between 150 megawatt (MW) and 170 MW.

Renesola said its full-year solar wafer and module shipments will be closer to the lower end of its forecast of 2.2 gigawatt (GW) to 2.4 GW.

The company said it expects third-quarter gross margin to be in the range of negative 17.5 percent to 18.5 percent, compared with a positive gross margin of 0.6 percent in the second quarter, after an inventory write-down of about $31.6 million.

ReneSola, which has a market value of about $761.5 million, is expected to report third-quarter results on November 30.

Reporting By Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

