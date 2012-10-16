FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ReneSola says its products will be exempt from U.S. tariffs
#Environment
October 16, 2012 / 9:35 AM / in 5 years

ReneSola says its products will be exempt from U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Solar products maker ReneSola Ltd said its products will not be subject to anti-dumping duties recently imposed by the United States, as the cells used in the company’s products are manufactured outside China.

ReneSola said it did not expect its products or U.S. customers to be affected.

“The new duties apply only to China-made cells and to modules assembled with such cells,” ReneSola Chief Executive Xianshou Li said in a statement. “The cells we use in the products we sell in the United States are manufactured outside of China and therefore not subject to these duties.”

In May, the U.S. hit Chinese solar companies with punitive import tariffs of 30 percent or more, ruling they had dumped cut-price solar panels on the U.S. market.

Several of the Chinese companies and a solar trade group opposed to the tariffs denounced the duties, arguing they would drive up costs for the clean energy source, stunting its growth.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
