FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Brazil's Renova says considering asset sales, new partners to reduce debt
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 3, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil's Renova says considering asset sales, new partners to reduce debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian renewable power generation company Renova Energia SA said in a securities filing on Tuesday it is considering to sell assets and bring new shareholders as ways to reduce its debt.

Reuters reported on Monday Renova (RNEW11.SA) is in talks to sell its wind farm Alto Sertao II to the Brazilian unit of AES Corp (AES.N) for up to 700 million reais ($214 million).. According to the filing, Renova does not have yet an agreement on terms of a potential asset sale, nor a formal decision to sell.

Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.