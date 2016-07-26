Exclusive: Brazil's Renova sales ease cash dearth as stake sale delayed - sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA (RNEW11.SA) is taking advantage of a new government policy allowing producers to renegotiate power sales to alleviate cash shortages while it keeps seeking a major investor, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The so-called MSCD mechanism, which was approved in June, allows producers to rework contracts with power distributors and sell excess energy on unregulated markets. According to one of the people, the MSCD-led electricity sales could help Renova "make it through the second half of the year."

The measure could be a lifeline for Renova, which is controlled by state power holding Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA (CMIG4.SA), since efforts to lure a partner are taking longer than planned, the sources said. Reuters reported in June that Renova was in talks with potential investors to raise 1 billion reais ($304 million) in exchange for a stake.

Units in Renova, the company's most widely traded class of stock, shed as much as 1.7 percent to 16.54 reais on the news.

Salvador, Brazil-based Renova is among many Brazilian power companies faced with a severe cash crunch as years of erratic policies and a harsh recession hurt the industry.

According to the sources, management at Renova has discussed seeking an in-court reorganization, an option that controlling shareholder Cemig has vehemently rejected. Often seen as resilient during downturns, the renewable electricity industry is struggling with declining electricity consumption and the highest borrowing costs in a decade.

Media representatives for Renova and Cemig, which is majority owned by the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, declined to comment.

Financing conditions for Renova have worsened since a partnership with SunEdison Inc (SUNEQ.PK) collapsed late last year. In April, SunEdison filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

According to Renova's first-quarter financial statements, cash holdings worth 238 million reais would cover less than one-fourth of the 1 billion reais in debt maturities over the next 12 months. Also, the company needs cash to complete existing solar and wind energy plants.

Renova sees the use of MSCD as a palliative as it negotiates the entry of a new investor, the sources said. Expectations among company management and advisors working on the process were that a new partner could join Renova's controlling bloc by early September.

Asked about the negotiations, one of the sources said there was no clear timetable for a deal.

Light SA, a Cemig subsidiary, is selling a 16 percent stake in Renova, with possible buyers including State Grid Corp of China [STGRD.UL], China Three Gorges Corp [CYTGP.UL] and CGGC Energy China, Reuters reported in June.

Representatives for State Grid declined to comment. China Three Gorges said it was looking for acquisition opportunities in Brazil but declined to comment on Renova.

CGGC did not immediately comment.