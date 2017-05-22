FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Rent-A-Center says Engaged Capital rejects two board seats
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 22, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 3 months ago

Rent-A-Center says Engaged Capital rejects two board seats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rent-A-Center said on Monday that activist investor Engaged Capital LLC, which has been pushing the furniture retailer to sell itself, rejected two board seats offered by the company.

Engaged Capital has no interest in negotiating with the company's board to reach an "amiable" resolution, Rent-A-Center said in a filing.

The activist investor, which owns a 16.9 percent stake in Rent-A-Center, has waged a proxy fight to gain control of the company's board by nominating five members in February.

The company responded to Engaged Capital's move by adopting a so-called "poison pill" plan.

Engaged Capital said last month it had no intention to make a takeover bid for the company.

Rent-A-Center's shares closed up 1 percent at $11.04 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.