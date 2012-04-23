FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rent-A-Center results beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 23, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 5 years

Rent-A-Center results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII.O) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and a rise in sales as some shoppers chose to buy the products they had rented, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Rent-A-Center -- which lets customers own furniture, electronics and other products they have rented after completing payments over a term -- said demand for its products was “steady” in the quarter.

“Total revenue and same-store sales benefited in the quarter from more customers than expected exercising their early purchase option,” Chief Executive Mark Speese said in a statement.

Outright sales boost the company’s quarterly results but it loses out on future recurring revenue as a result.

So, despite the strong results, Rent-A-Center maintained its full-year sales and profit forecasts.

The company posted a first-quarter net profit of $51.9 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with $44.2 million, or 69 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 13 percent to $835.3 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 84 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $807 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company rose to $37.95 after the bell. They closed at $36.66 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.