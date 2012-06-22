FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA rejects Repligen's imaging agent, shares drop
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
June 22, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

FDA rejects Repligen's imaging agent, shares drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Repligen Corp said U.S. health regulators denied approval for its imaging agent to detect structural abnormalities in the pancreas, sending its shares down 10 percent.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked for additional efficacy and safety trial data to approve the agent, called RG1068, in a complete response letter.

Repligen said in April that it did not expect the FDA to approve the imaging agent as the regulator had canceled an advisory committee meeting to review the agent.

In the complete response letter, the regulator did not cite any deficiency with respect to the manufacturing, pharmacology or toxicology sections of the approval application.

The company’s shares, which dropped 40 percent on April 26 when the company said it was expecting a rejection, were down 9 percent at $3.99 in morning trade on the Nasdaq. They touched a low of $3.95 earlier in the session.

Reporting by Prateek Kumar and Esha Dey in Bangalore;

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.