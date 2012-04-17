FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol to seek arbitration for quick YPF compensation
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 17, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Repsol to seek arbitration for quick YPF compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol (REP.MC) will seek international arbitration to seek quick compensation over the takeover of its Argentine unit YPF (YPFD.BA), the company’s chairman Antonio Brufau said in a news conference on Tuesday.

The mechanisms used by Argentina’s government to expropriate YPF seems to indicate that it want the control of the company without launching a takeover bid, Brufau added, saying Repsol had received lots of international interest in participating in YPF.

Reporting By Tracy Rucinski, writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.