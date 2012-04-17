Repsol to seek arbitration for quick YPF compensation

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol (REP.MC) will seek international arbitration to seek quick compensation over the takeover of its Argentine unit YPF (YPFD.BA), the company’s chairman Antonio Brufau said in a news conference on Tuesday.

The mechanisms used by Argentina’s government to expropriate YPF seems to indicate that it want the control of the company without launching a takeover bid, Brufau added, saying Repsol had received lots of international interest in participating in YPF.