FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol buys back Talisman bonds in profit-boosting deal
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
December 9, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Repsol buys back Talisman bonds in profit-boosting deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Repsol logo outside their headquarters in Madrid, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol (REP.MC) said on Wednesday it had bought back $1.5 billion worth of Talisman bonds in an operation which will boost its pre-tax profit by more than $220 million in 2015 and reduce financing costs by around $65 million a year.

The debt restructuring will significantly increase cost savings under Repsol’s strategic plan, the company said. Repsol’s $8.3 billion acquisition of Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy closed in May this year.

Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.