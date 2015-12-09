Repsol buys back Talisman bonds in profit-boosting deal

The Repsol logo outside their headquarters in Madrid, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol (REP.MC) said on Wednesday it had bought back $1.5 billion worth of Talisman bonds in an operation which will boost its pre-tax profit by more than $220 million in 2015 and reduce financing costs by around $65 million a year.

The debt restructuring will significantly increase cost savings under Repsol’s strategic plan, the company said. Repsol’s $8.3 billion acquisition of Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy closed in May this year.