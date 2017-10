MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish court has agreed to consider a lawsuit by Repsol (REP.MC) against U.S.-based Chevron Corp (CVX.N) over its cooperation agreement with Argentina’s YPF (YPFD.BA), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Repsol had threatened legal action against companies that invest in YPF after Argentina seized control of the Spanish firm’s majority stake in the energy company in April.