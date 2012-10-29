Foreign investors eye Repsol stake: report

MADRID (Reuters) - A group of foreign investors from Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Singapore, Hong Kong and Qatar is eyeing the purchase of up to 20 percent in Spanish oil major Repsol (REP.MC), Expansion newspaper reported on Monday.

A spokesman for Repsol said the company had no comment on the report.

The potential new investors are eyeing Repsol’s treasury stock, a 9.7 percent Repsol holding belonging to Spanish builder Sacyr SVO.MC, and a possible capital hike in the oil company, Expansion said, citing sources close to talks.

The newspaper said the potential new investors had consulted with La Caixa, a Spanish bank that is Repsol’s biggest shareholder, with a 12.5 percent stake.