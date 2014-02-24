FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Repsol to post weak fourth quarter with eyes on YPF deal
February 24, 2014

Repsol to post weak fourth quarter with eyes on YPF deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past a petrol station owned by Spanish oil major Repsol in central Madrid November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol (REP.MC) is expected to report a 54 percent fall in fourth quarter clean net profit from a year ago, depressed by Libya outages and weak refining margins, though focus will be on the possible end to its two-year conflict with Argentina.

Repsol’s board is expected to approve on Tuesday a $5 billion compensation with Argentina over its 2012 expropriation of the Spanish oil major’s majority stake in energy firm YPF (YPFD.BA).

Fourth quarter net profit adjusted for one time gains and inventory effects (CCS) will come in at 590 million euros ($810 million) according to the average forecasts of 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

The group’s CCS net, the figure that analysts use to gauge oil companies’ profitability, does not include extraordinary items that Repsol has said it will book with full-year results.

These include a 1.3 billion euro impairment charge on its YPF stake with 2013 results and a $1.3 billion provision against its Canaport LNG plant in Canada, as well as $2.9 billion capital gain from the sale of LNG assets to Royal Dutch Shell.

Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau will give a conference call on Wednesday at 7.00 a.m. ET, with focus on the oil major’s post-YPF strategy.

Following are the results of the poll in simple averages and millions of euros.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Julien Toyer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
