Repsol wants Argentina to buy remaining YPF stock

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish oil firm Repsol (REP.MC) will press Argentina to buy out its remaining shares in energy firm YPF (YPFD.BA) after the Latin American country expropriated a 51 percent stake in mid-April, Chairman Antonio Brufau said on Tuesday.

Repsol held 57 percent of YPF before the expropriation, and Brufau said Repsol’s remaining 6 percent could rise to 12 percent if YPF’s other shareholder Grupo Petersen defaults on a loan to the Spanish oil firm.