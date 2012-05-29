FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol wants Argentina to buy remaining YPF stock
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 29, 2012 / 9:13 AM / in 5 years

Repsol wants Argentina to buy remaining YPF stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish oil firm Repsol (REP.MC) will press Argentina to buy out its remaining shares in energy firm YPF (YPFD.BA) after the Latin American country expropriated a 51 percent stake in mid-April, Chairman Antonio Brufau said on Tuesday.

Repsol held 57 percent of YPF before the expropriation, and Brufau said Repsol’s remaining 6 percent could rise to 12 percent if YPF’s other shareholder Grupo Petersen defaults on a loan to the Spanish oil firm.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.