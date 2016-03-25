FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Air Lines in agreement to settle lawsuit against Republic
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 25, 2016 / 1:45 AM / a year ago

Delta Air Lines in agreement to settle lawsuit against Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A passenger waits for his flight near a Delta Air Lines logo at Detriot Airport November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Sim Wei Yang (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS) - RTXUVIY

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc has agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused Republic Airways Holdings Inc of breaching a contract to operate flights for Delta, Republic said in a news release Thursday.

As part of the agreement, Delta will continue to contract flights to Republic while entering into a credit agreement that gives the regional carrier $75 million and gradually relieves it of obligations to fly 50-seat jets, seen by airlines as uneconomical, according to the release.

Republic, which filed for bankruptcy restructuring last month, said the agreement will provide “immediate improvements in profitability and cash flow.”

The agreement is subject to court approval, with a hearing in Bankruptcy Court in New York scheduled for April 14.

Delta could not be reached immediately for comment.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.