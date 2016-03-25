FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Air Lines in agreement to settle lawsuit against Republic
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 25, 2016 / 1:45 AM / in 2 years

Delta Air Lines in agreement to settle lawsuit against Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A passenger waits for his flight near a Delta Air Lines logo at Detriot Airport November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Sim Wei Yang (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS) - RTXUVIY

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc has agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused Republic Airways Holdings Inc of breaching a contract to operate flights for Delta, Republic said in a news release Thursday.

As part of the agreement, Delta will continue to contract flights to Republic while entering into a credit agreement that gives the regional carrier $75 million and gradually relieves it of obligations to fly 50-seat jets, seen by airlines as uneconomical, according to the release.

Republic, which filed for bankruptcy restructuring last month, said the agreement will provide “immediate improvements in profitability and cash flow.”

The agreement is subject to court approval, with a hearing in Bankruptcy Court in New York scheduled for April 14.

Delta could not be reached immediately for comment.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.