FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge approves sale of Residential Capital assets
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 21, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Judge approves sale of Residential Capital assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy court judge on Wednesday approved the sale of Residential Capital LLC’s mortgage business to Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N) and Walter Investment Management Corp (WAC.A), which agreed to pay $3 billion in an auction last month.

ResCap, the mortgage subsidiary of auto lender Ally Financial, filed for bankruptcy in May in a bid to protect its parent from mortgage liabilities that threatened to swamp the company. Ally is 74 percent-owned by the U.S. government after a series of bailouts.

U.S. Judge Martin Glenn also approved the sale of a ResCap loan portfolio to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), which agreed to pay $1.5 billion last month for a package of 50,000 loans.

ResCap said the sale is expected to close in the first quarter.

Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C., and Jochelle Mendonca; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.