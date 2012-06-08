FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berkshire sells some ResCap debt as it seeks probe
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 8, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Berkshire sells some ResCap debt as it seeks probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) (BRKb.N) sold more than a third of its Residential Capital LLC bond holdings this week, shortly after calling for a probe into the mortgage lender’s pre-bankruptcy transactions.

Ted Weschler, a Berkshire investment manager, said his company sold its holdings of more than $500 million of unsecured ResCap bonds on June 5 and 6, according to papers filed Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

Weschler did not disclose sale prices. Berkshire had held the bonds for several years.

The sales followed Weschler’s June 4 request for the court to appoint an independent examiner to investigate “potentially improper” transactions, in which ResCap moved large amounts of assets to its parent, Ally Financial Inc.

Berkshire still owns more than $900 million of ResCap’s junior secured bonds, or more than 40 percent of the total, Weschler said in the court filing.

The bond sales do not affect Berkshire’s capacity to demand an examiner, who works for the benefit of creditors and the bankruptcy estate and may investigate allegations such as dishonesty, fraud, incompetence and mismanagement.

A committee of unsecured ResCap creditors has also requested authority to investigate transactions that the lender conducted prior to its Chapter 11 filing on May 14.

Ally, the former General Motors in-house financing arm, did not seek court protection from creditors. The U.S. government owns nearly 74 percent of Ally.

The case is In re: Residential Capital LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12020.

Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.