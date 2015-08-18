FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi lowers gold price forecasts for 2015, 2016
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 18, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Citi lowers gold price forecasts for 2015, 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An employee poses for photographs with a one kilogram gold bar at the Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

(Reuters) - Citi on Tuesday lowered its average gold price forecasts for this year and next, citing weak economic conditions and fundamentals.

The bank lowered its 2015 average gold price forecast to $1,140 from $1,180 per ounce and 2016 to $1,050 from $1,195.

Citi said it expects continued dollar strength as the U.S. Federal Reserve begins tightening financial stimulus measures over the next several quarters.

Funds and institutional investors have piled into bullion over the past decade, looking for protection against inflation and betting on a weaker dollar as the U.S. Fed pumped money into the system as part of its stimulus efforts.

As that program comes to an end, gold’s appeal has waned.

“If this (dollar) appreciation manifests, then we are likely to be in for more pain in gold markets even after the first hike takes place.”

Citi also reduced its 2015 third and fourth quarter forecasts to $1,090 per ounce and $1,050 per ounce, respectively.

Spot gold was trading at around $1,119 per ounce as of 0850 GMT (0450 EDT) on Tuesday. [GOL/]

Reporting by Kevin Jose and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.