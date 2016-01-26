FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse cuts oil price forecasts by more than $10 on supply glut
January 26, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse cuts oil price forecasts by more than $10 on supply glut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Tuesday cut its crude oil price forecasts by more than $10 for 2016 and 2017 citing high inventories and slower demand growth.

The bank slashed its 2016 price forecast for Brent crude to $36.25 per barrel from $58.00 earlier, while lowering its 2017 outlook to $54.25 per barrel from $65.

It also cut its 2016 WTI crude price outlook to $37.75 per barrel from $56.44, and for 2017 to $54.25 from $63.31 per barrel.

The Swiss bank, however, said prices were likely to converge back to the $60 per barrel levels required to grow American shale in the next few years.

Oil dropped to $30 a barrel on Tuesday, trading within sight of a 12-year low on concerns about excess supply and more signs of a Chinese economic slowdown. <O/R>

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
