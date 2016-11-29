FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Goldman Sachs says oil prices to rise to low $50s per barrel in case of OPEC output cut
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 29, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 9 months ago

Goldman Sachs says oil prices to rise to low $50s per barrel in case of OPEC output cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. To match Exclusive BRITAIN-EU/GOLDMANSACHSDavid Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said in a research note dated Monday it expected oil prices to rise to the low $50s per barrel in the event of producer cartel OPEC reaching an agreement to cut production at a meeting in Vienna scheduled for Nov. 30.

Markets were on edge ahead of the meeting of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday as there remained disagreement among members over which producers should cut and by how much. At 0632 GMT, Brent LCOc1 was trading at 47.80 per barrel.

At an assumed cut to 32.5 million barrels per day, Goldman Sachs told clients in the note the Brent market was pricing in a 30 percent probability of a deal being reached, with a $6 per barrel move the implied volatility on Wednesday.

In the absence of a deal, the bank warned, rising inventories through the first half of next year would mean prices averaging $45 per barrel through next summer.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in BENGALURU; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.