FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen cuts 2016 oil price forecast on stubborn oversupply
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 16, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

SocGen cuts 2016 oil price forecast on stubborn oversupply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A French Bank Societe Generale logo is seen on the facade of their building in Paris, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

(Reuters) - Societe Generale on Wednesday lowered its crude oil price forecast, saying recent price gains were weak and based on temporary disruptions to a glut in output.

The bank cut its 2016 average Brent price outlook by $4.38 to $38.12 per barrel, and its WTI price view, by $4.30 to $36.20 a barrel.

“In 2016, any sustained rally above $45 should be self-limiting” because U.S. shale producers would increase spending, drilling and production, analysts at the bank said in a note.

Global supply and demand will roughly balance out only in 2017, they said.

The oversupply was caused by strong output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and “resilient” U.S. production, the analysts said. Declines in U.S. shale output have been “too moderate to make a dent in ongoing global stock builds,” they added.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.