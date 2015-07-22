Goldman cuts copper forecasts on faltering Chinese demand growth

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Wednesday substantially lowered its outlook for copper prices on the basis of lower Chinese copper demand growth forecasts coupled with its belief in copper supply growth over the next three years.

The U.S. investment bank’s 3,6 and 12 months price forecasts for the metal are $5,200 per tonne, $4,800 per tonne and $4,800 per tonne respectively. The bank sees copper at $4,500 per tonne by the end of 2016. Goldman forecasts copper to average $4,500 per tonne in 2017 and 2018, significantly lower than its previous outlooks of $7,000 per tonne and $8,000 per tonne respectively.

“We see the risks to these forecasts as skewed to the downside during October-March 2015/16 and 2016/17 – periods associated with seasonal‘visible’ inventory builds,” the bank added.

Goldman now sees copper to cost $5,000 per tonne in 2021, a $1,000 slash from its previous forecast.

On Wednesday, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 1.7 percent at $5,360.00.