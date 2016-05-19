Goldman bets higher on zinc, stays bearish on other metals

A sign is displayed in the reception of the Sydney offices of Goldman Sachs in Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Thursday raised its zinc price forecasts for this year and next, citing stronger than previously anticipated demand from China and a tightened supply.

Goldman lifted its growth forecast for demand in China from zero to 3 percent due to stronger infrastructure spending and said in a note it believed that zinc has the best supply dynamic across metals owing to mine depletions and producer discipline, both contributing to reductions in supply.

Zinc price forecasts for 2016 are up $219 at $1,932 per tonne and for 2017 are up $400 at $2,100 per tonne.

But Goldman predicts zinc prices will average $1,800 per tonne in 2018, up from $200 previously, warning that prices will eventually retreat as global supplies increase.

The influential commodities bank continues to remain bearish on other metals, including copper as it sees supply rising sharply throughout the year.

Earlier this month Goldman had said it expects a weak base metals market this year, particularly copper and aluminum, on the back of a rebound in supply, mainly from China.