Instant View: RIM enlists JPMorgan, RBC in review, warns of loss
#Business News
May 29, 2012 / 8:44 PM / 5 years ago

Instant View: RIM enlists JPMorgan, RBC in review, warns of loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blackberry maker Research in Motion, which has steadily ceded market share to Apple Inc and Google Inc in the hotly contested smartphone arena, has hired JP Morgan and RBC Capital Markets to help review its struggling business.

The company also said it expects to post an operating loss in the current quarter.

Commentary:

MARK MCKECHNIE, ANALYST, THINKEQUITY LLC

”Clearly its a special situation stock. It’s having trouble competing with Android and Apple for the No.3 place.

”We’re looking at this as a salvage, value type situation. The valuable assets in RIM are cash on the balance sheet, the recurring enterprise software revenue, and their patents.

“When I talk about RIM’s valuation I talk about $10 per share for the value of their patents.”

Reporting By Sinead Carew and Nicola Leske in New York, Noel Randewich and Malathi Nayak in San Francisco

