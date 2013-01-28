FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RIM reveals big name BlackBerry 10 music, video partners
#Technology News
January 28, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

RIM reveals big name BlackBerry 10 music, video partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Research In Motion CEO Thorsten Heins displays features of the Blackberry 10 during his keynote address during the Blackberry Jam Americas in San Jose, California September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Research In Motion Ltd announced multiple music and video partners on Monday for its BlackBerry 10 storefront, ranging from Walt Disney Co’s Walt Disney Studios and Sony Corp’s Sony Pictures to Vivendi SA’s Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

The company said its BlackBerry World will include an extensive catalog of songs, movies and television shows, with most movies available the same day they are released on DVD, and with next-day availability for many TV series.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
