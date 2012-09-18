FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T-Mobile USA, RIM resolve issue that hurt some BlackBerry users
September 18, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

T-Mobile USA, RIM resolve issue that hurt some BlackBerry users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Research in Motion (RIM) BlackBerry 9900 smartphone handset is stacked on top of other Blackberry smartphones in this illustration picture taken in Lavigny, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

(Reuters) - Research In Motion Ltd said on Tuesday a service disruption that affected Internet browsing for some BlackBerry users on T-Mobile USA’s network had been resolved.

T-Mobile, the fourth-biggest U.S. mobile service provider, earlier on Tuesday said some of its BlackBerry smartphone users were unable to use the device for emails or Internet browsing.

The partial service disruption was limited to customers of the BlackBerry 9900 and did not affect phone call services and text messaging, according to T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom.

“RIM and T-Mobile worked closely together to identify the problem which has now been resolved,” said a RIM spokesman in an email.

The outage did not appear to affect T-Mobile’s bigger rivals Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc.

Shares of RIM closed 2.3 percent higher at $7.42 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Its Toronto-listed shares closed up 2.4 percent at C$7.24.

Reporting By Sinead Carew in New York and Euan Rocha in Toronto

