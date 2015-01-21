FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil company Resolute Energy chops executive salaries for 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
January 21, 2015 / 10:58 PM / 3 years ago

Oil company Resolute Energy chops executive salaries for 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Resolute Energy Corp said it would temporarily reduced the base salary of its executives, including slashing that of its CEO’s by 96 percent, this year to improve its cash flow as oil prices slump.

The salary cuts will start from Feb. 1 and continue through the year, resuming to previous levels from Jan. 1, 2016, Resolute Energy said in a regulatory filing.

The company said Chief Executive Nicholas Sutton’s base salary will be reduced by about 96 percent to $24,000.

A whole host oil and gas companies across the globe have cut jobs, lowered budgets and found other ways to shave off costs to blunt the effect of slumping oil prices.

Global oil prices have tumbled almost 60 percent since June, hitting five-year lows as growing production and tepid global demand has caused a supply glut and prompted oil producers to scale back spending. [O/R]

Resolute Energy’s shares closed at 86 cents on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(This version corrects salary in third paragraph to ”$24,000“ from ”$24 million)

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.