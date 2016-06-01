FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Resolute Forest Products sues Greenpeace
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 1, 2016 / 12:15 AM / a year ago

Resolute Forest Products sues Greenpeace

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Resolute Forest Products Inc filed a racketeering lawsuit against Greenpeace and some of its associates for its campaign criticizing the company's forestry practices.

The Montreal, Quebec-based company said in a statement on Tuesday that the complaint, filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District Of Georgia, sought compensatory and other damages.

The complaint included racketeering, trademark, defamation and tortious interference claims against Greenpeace over its campaign titled "Resolute: Forest Destroyer."

In the campaign, Greenpeace said Resolute, one of the largest producers of newsprint in North America, had destroyed Canada's Boreal forest and woodland caribou habitat.

Resolute said Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA, Greenpeace Fund Inc, advocacy group STAND and others were named in the lawsuit.

Greenpeace said in an emailed statement that it was premature for the group to comment as it had not yet been officially served with a lawsuit from Resolute.

"We will comment in more detail at the appropriate time, but rest assured we will fully defend ourselves against this lawsuit," Greenpeace USA General Counsel Tom Wetterer said in the statement.

Michael Bowe of Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP, which represents Resolute, said in an email the company had 120 days to serve those who were named in the lawsuit.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.