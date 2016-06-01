Resolute Forest Products sues Greenpeace

(Reuters) - Resolute Forest Products Inc filed a racketeering lawsuit against Greenpeace and some of its associates for its campaign criticizing the company's forestry practices.

The Montreal, Quebec-based company said in a statement on Tuesday that the complaint, filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District Of Georgia, sought compensatory and other damages.

The complaint included racketeering, trademark, defamation and tortious interference claims against Greenpeace over its campaign titled "Resolute: Forest Destroyer."

In the campaign, Greenpeace said Resolute, one of the largest producers of newsprint in North America, had destroyed Canada's Boreal forest and woodland caribou habitat.

Resolute said Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA, Greenpeace Fund Inc, advocacy group STAND and others were named in the lawsuit.

Greenpeace said in an emailed statement that it was premature for the group to comment as it had not yet been officially served with a lawsuit from Resolute.

"We will comment in more detail at the appropriate time, but rest assured we will fully defend ourselves against this lawsuit," Greenpeace USA General Counsel Tom Wetterer said in the statement.

Michael Bowe of Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP, which represents Resolute, said in an email the company had 120 days to serve those who were named in the lawsuit.