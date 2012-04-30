FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Top 10 winners of World's Best Restaurants
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
April 30, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Top 10 winners of World's Best Restaurants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Danish restaurant Noma was crowned the world’s best restaurant for the third year in a row in an annual list, beating out top eateries in Spain, Brazil, Italy, Britain, the United States and elsewhere.

The S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna World’s 50 Best Restaurants, produced by Britain’s Restaurant Magazine, were unveiled in London after voting by a panel of more than 800 chefs, restaurateurs, journalists and food experts who rated chef Rene Redzepi’s Noma as the “standard-bearer for the new Nordic movement.”

The following is a list of the top 10:

1. Noma; Copenhagen, Denmark

2. El Celler de Can Roca; Girona, Spain

3. Mugaritz; San Sebastian, Spain

4. D.O.M.; Sao Paulo, Brazil

5. Osteria Francescana; Modena, Italy

6. Per Se; New York, USA

7. Alinea; Chicago, USA

8. Arzak; San Sebastian, Spain

9. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal; London, UK

10. Eleven Madison Park; New York USA

Created by Paul Casciato; editing by Patricia Reaney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.