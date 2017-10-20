Michelin trims star list to 25 restaurants for Chicago

(Reuters) - Michelin said on Friday it awarded its coveted stars to 25 Chicago restaurants in the latest edition of its dining guide that will be launched on Oct. 26, one less than last year.

The list for the third most populated U.S. city was reduced partly because of the closures of 42 Grams and Tru earlier this year. Each eatery earned two Michelin stars last year.

“It’s still a good year for Chicago,” said Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin Guide.

The city has transformed itself into a vibrant dining destination with a growing breadth of cuisines that feature local Midwest products with international flair, he said.

“Chicago has most recently been a meat-and-potato kind of a place,” he said.

Michelin’s anonymous reviewers rate restaurants in 28 countries and its stars are seen as a sign of top-notch dining around the world. It also rates restaurants in three other U.S. locations - New York City, Washington and the San Francisco area.

Alinea and Grace retained their three-star status, Michelin’s highest accolade, for their “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”

There are more than 100 restaurants in the world with the three-star distinction.

Smyth, owned by the husband-and-wife chef duo of John and Karen Shields, moved up to the two-star category for its “excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”

Smyth joined three other two-star establishments - Acadia, Oriole and Sixteen.

Michelin handed one star each to 19 Chicago restaurants in its 2018 guide, the same number as last year, for their “high quality cooking, worth a stop.”

Two new restaurants made their one-star debut in the latest guide.

Elske, meaning “love” in Danish, mixes Scandinavian and modern American influences, while Entente, or “friendly understanding,” has been praised for its experimental dishes from a variety of influences.