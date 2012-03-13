Autos restocking lifts January business inventories

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Business inventories rose more than expected in January as auto dealers rebuilt stocks at the fastest pace since July 2010 to meet pent-up demand from households.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday inventories increased 0.7 percent to a record $1.57 trillion, after advancing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories rising 0.5 percent in January after a previously reported 0.4 percent increase the prior month.

The rise in inventories in January reflected a 2.6 percent jump in restocking by auto dealers to meet increased demand for motor vehicles from consumers, whose confidence in the economy has been lifted by a strengthening labor market. Auto inventories had increased 0.6 percent in December.

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product changes. Restocking by businesses helped to lift fourth-quarter GDP to a 3 percent annual rate, and economists expect the pace of accumulation to slow down this quarter and hold back growth.

Business sales increased 0.4 percent to a record $1.24 trillion in January, after rising 0.9 percent the prior month.

At January’s sales pace it will take 1.27 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from December.