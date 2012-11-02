Shares of Restoration Hardware climb 34 percent in market debut

(Reuters) - Shares of high end furniture retailer Restoration Hardware (RH.N) rose as much as 34 percent during their market debut on Friday.

The company, backed by private equity firms Catterton Partners and Tower Three Partners LLC, opened New York Stock Exchange trading at $32.05 after pricing at the high end of the expected range at $24.

Restoration Hardware priced 5.2 million shares. The company offered 4.8 million shares with selling stockholders offering the rest.