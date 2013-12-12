Furniture retailer Restoration Hardware says co-CEO quits

(Reuters) - Luxury furniture retailer Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc (RH.N) said its co-chief executive, Carlos Alberini, had resigned, effective January 31.

The company’s shares fell 13 percent after the bell.

Restoration Hardware said Alberini would join Lucky Brand, the jeans label which Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc FNP.N said it would sell to private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP for $225 million.

Alberini has accepted the position of chairman and CEO of Lucky Brand, Restoration Hardware said.

Alberini, who joined Restoration Hardware in 2010, became the co-CEO for the second time on July 2.

He was the co-CEO from June 2010 to October 2012, after which he served as the CEO for nearly nine months.

Gary Friedman, chairman and co-CEO, said the company would initiate a search for Alberini’s replacement shortly.

Alberini will continue as a shareholder and a member of the company’s board, Restoration Hardware said.