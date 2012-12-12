FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Furniture retailer Restoration Hardware's revenue rises 22 percent
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 12, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

Furniture retailer Restoration Hardware's revenue rises 22 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Furniture retailer Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc (RH.N) reported higher third-quarter revenue as more customers shopped at its luxury stores.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $284.2 million for the quarter ended October 27 from a year earlier. Comparable store sales were up 29 percent.

The company, which went public last month, sells furniture, bath linen, lighting fixtures and other items through its stores, catalogs and online.

It earned $1.7 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $4.8 million last year.

Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.