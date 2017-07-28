DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

July 28 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Company RIC Event Name Time 31-Jul-2017 BMO Roper Technologies Inc ROP.N Q2 2017 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release 31-Jul-2017 BMO Affiliated Managers Group Inc AMG.N Q2 2017 Affiliated Managers Group Inc Earnings Release 31-Jul-2017 BMO Loews Corp L.N Q2 2017 Loews Corp Earnings Release 31-Jul-2017 AMC Vornado Realty Trust VNO.N Q2 2017 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release 31-Jul-2017 AMC Alexandria Real Estate ARE.N Q2 2017 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Equities Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 06:45 Xerox Corp XRX.N Q2 2017 Xerox Corp Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 06:55 Under Armour Inc UAA.N Q2 2017 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 06:55 Xylem Inc XYL.N Q2 2017 Xylem Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 07:00 Incyte Corp INCY.O Q2 2017 Incyte Corp Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N Q2 2017 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO CME Group Inc CME.O Q2 2017 CME Group Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Eaton Corporation PLC ETN.N Q2 2017 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N Q2 2017 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Emerson Electric Co EMR.N Q3 2017 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Pfizer Inc PFE.N Q2 2017 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO HCP Inc HCP.N Q2 2017 HCP Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Harris Corp HRS.N Q4 2017 Harris Corp Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Air Products and Chemicals Inc APD.N Q3 2017 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Phillips 66 PSX.N Q2 2017 Phillips 66 Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Cummins Inc CMI.N Q2 2017 Cummins Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Mosaic Co MOS.N Q2 2017 Mosaic Co Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM.N Q2 2017 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Ecolab Inc ECL.N Q2 2017 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N Q2 2017 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 BMO IDEXX Laboratories Inc IDXX.O Q2 2017 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N Q2 2017 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC Range Resources Corp RRC.N Q2 2017 Range Resources Corp Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC Extra Space Storage Inc EXR.N Q2 2017 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC Fiserv Inc FISV.O Q2 2017 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC ONEOK Inc OKE.N Q2 2017 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC Allstate Corp ALL.N Q2 2017 Allstate Corp Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC DaVita Inc DVA.N Q2 2017 DaVita Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC FMC Corp FMC.N Q2 2017 FMC Corp Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC EOG Resources Inc EOG.N Q2 2017 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC HanesBrands Inc HBI.N Q2 2017 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC Illumina Inc ILMN.O Q2 2017 Illumina Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC Apple Inc AAPL.O Q3 2017 Apple Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC Boston Properties Inc BXP.N Q2 2017 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC Assurant Inc AIZ.N Q2 2017 Assurant Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC Devon Energy Corp DVN.N Q2 2017 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC Verisk Analytics Inc VRSK.O Q2 2017 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release 01-Aug-2017 AMC Newfield Exploration Co NFX.N Q2 2017 Newfield Exploration Co Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 06:30 Humana Inc HUM.N Q2 2017 Humana Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 07:00 Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O Q2 2017 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 07:30 Southern Co SO.N Q2 2017 Southern Co Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO NiSource Inc NI.N Q2 2017 NiSource Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO Delphi Automotive PLC DLPH.N Q2 2017 Delphi Automotive PLC Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO Ametek Inc AME.N Q2 2017 Ametek Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N Q4 2017 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO Fidelity National Information FIS.N Q2 2017 Fidelity National Information Services Services Inc Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N Q2 2017 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO Dominion Energy Inc D.N Q2 2017 Dominion Resources Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO GGP Inc GGP.N Q2 2017 GGP Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO Entergy Corp ETR.N Q2 2017 Entergy Corp Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO Vulcan Materials Co VMC.N Q2 2017 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO Exelon Corp EXC.N Q2 2017 Exelon Corp Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO AutoNation Inc AN.N Q2 2017 AutoNation Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO Garmin Ltd GRMN.O Q2 2017 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO Time Warner Inc TWX.N Q2 2017 Time Warner Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 BMO Level 3 Communications Inc LVLT.N Q2 2017 Level 3 Communications Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N Q2 2017 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC CF Industries Holdings Inc CF.N Q2 2017 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Macerich Co MAC.N Q2 2017 Macerich Co Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.O Q2 2017 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC CA Inc CA.O Q1 2018 CA Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC CenturyLink Inc CTL.N Q2 2017 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC AvalonBay Communities Inc AVB.N Q2 2017 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N Q2 2017 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N Q2 2017 Prudential Financial, Inc. Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Symantec Corp SYMC.O Q1 2018 Symantec Corp Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC American Water Works Company AWK.N Q2 2017 American Water Works Company Inc Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS.N Q2 2017 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Hologic Inc HOLX.O Q3 2017 Hologic Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Equinix Inc EQIX.O Q2 2017 Equinix Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC ANSYS Inc ANSS.O Q2 2017 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Qorvo Inc QRVO.O Q1 2018 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF.O Q2 2017 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Metlife Inc MET.N Q2 2017 Metlife Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Transocean Ltd RIG.N Q2 2017 Transocean Ltd Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Lincoln National Corp LNC.N Q2 2017 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC American International Group AIG.N Q2 2017 American International Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Federal Realty Investment FRT.N Q2 2017 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings Trust Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N Q2 2017 Murphy Oil Corp Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Concho Resources Inc CXO.N Q2 2017 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 AMC Williams Companies Inc WMB.N Q2 2017 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 06:00 Aetna Inc AET.N Q2 2017 Aetna Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 07:00 Duke Energy Corp DUK.N Q2 2017 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 08:00 Apache Corp APA.N Q2 2017 Apache Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Wyndham Worldwide Corp WYN.N Q2 2017 Wyndham Worldwide Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N Q2 2017 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO NRG Energy Inc NRG.N Q2 2017 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Progressive Corp PGR.N Q2 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO PPL Corp PPL.N Q2 2017 PPL Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO WestRock Co WRK.N Q3 2017 WestRock Co Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD.N Q2 2017 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Clorox Co CLX.N Q4 2017 Clorox Co Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N Q3 2017 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP.N Q2 2017 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Ball Corp BLL.N Q2 2017 Ball Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO SCANA Corp SCG.N Q2 2017 SCANA Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO DISH Network Corp DISH.O Q2 2017 DISH Network Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Noble Energy Inc NBL.N Q2 2017 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Parker-Hannifin Corp PH.N Q4 2017 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Allergan plc AGN.N Q2 2017 Allergan plc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Pinnacle West Capital Corp PNW.N Q2 2017 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O Q2 2017 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Global Payments Inc GPN.N Q2 2017 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N Q2 2017 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N Q2 2017 Chesapeake Energy Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N Q3 2017 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH.O Q2 2017 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Willis Towers Watson PLC WLTW.O Q2 2017 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 BMO Kellogg Co K.N Q2 2017 Kellogg Co Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 AMC PerkinElmer Inc PKI.N Q2 2017 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 AMC Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O Q2 2017 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 AMC Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O Q1 2018 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 AMC Alliant Energy Corp LNT.N Q2 2017 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 AMC Consolidated Edison Inc ED.N Q2 2017 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 AMC Viacom Inc VIAB.O Q3 2017 Viacom Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 AMC Stericycle Inc SRCL.O Q2 2017 Stericycle Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 AMC Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O Q2 2017 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 AMC Regency Centers Corp REG.N Q2 2017 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 AMC Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N Q2 2017 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 AMC Fluor Corp FLR.N Q2 2017 Fluor Corp Earnings Release 03-Aug-2017 AMC Western Union Co WU.N Q2 2017 Western Union Co Earnings Release 04-Aug-2017 BMO Cigna Corp CI.N Q2 2017 Cigna Corp Earnings Release 04-Aug-2017 BMO Ameren Corp AEE.N Q2 2017 Ameren Corp Earnings Release 04-Aug-2017 BMO Newell Brands Inc NWL.N Q2 2017 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release 04-Aug-2017 08:30 Sempra Energy SRE.N Q2 2017 Sempra Energy Earnings Release 04-Aug-2017 BMO CBOE Holdings Inc CBOE.O Q2 2017 CBOE Holdings Inc Earnings Release 04-Aug-2017 BMO Aon PLC AON.N Q2 2017 Aon PLC Earnings Release 04-Aug-2017 BMO Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O Q2 2017 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)