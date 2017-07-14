FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
July 14, 2017 / 4:02 PM / a minute ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

11 Min Read

    July 14 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **

  U.S. EARNINGS
 Start Date   Start  RIC     Company                           Event Name
              Time                                             
 17-Jul-2017  AMC    NFLX.O  Netflix Inc                       Q2 2017 Netflix Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2017  BMO    BLK.N   BlackRock Inc                     Q2 2017 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2017  AMC    IBM.N   International Business Machines   Q2 2017 International Business Machines
                             Corp                              Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2017  AMC    UAL.N   United Continental Holdings Inc   Q2 2017 United Continental Holdings Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2017  AMC    NAVI.O  Navient Corp                      Q2 2017 Navient Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2017  AMC    CSX.O   CSX Corp                          Q2 2017 CSX Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2017  BMO    PLD.N   Prologis Inc                      Q2 2017 Prologis Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2017  BMO    LMT.N   Lockheed Martin Corp              Q2 2017 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 18-Jul-2017  BMO    HOG.N   Harley-Davidson Inc               Q2 2017 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 18-Jul-2017  BMO    BAC.N   Bank of America Corp              Q2 2017 Bank of America Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 18-Jul-2017  BMO    PGR.N   Progressive Corp                  June 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 18-Jul-2017  BMO    GS.N    Goldman Sachs Group Inc           Q2 2017 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2017  BMO    JNJ.N   Johnson & Johnson                 Q2 2017 Johnson & Johnson Earnings
                                                               Release
 18-Jul-2017  BMO    UNH.N   UnitedHealth Group Inc            Q2 2017 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 18-Jul-2017  BMO    CMA.N   Comerica Inc                      Q2 2017 Comerica Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2017  AMC    QCOM.O  Qualcomm Inc                      Q3 2017 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2017  AMC    SLG.N   SL Green Realty Corp              Q2 2017 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 19-Jul-2017  AMC    URI.N   United Rentals Inc                Q2 2017 United Rentals Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 19-Jul-2017  AMC    AXP.N   American Express Co               Q2 2017 American Express Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 19-Jul-2017  AMC    CHRW.O  C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc       Q2 2017 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2017  AMC    CCI.N   Crown Castle International Corp   Q2 2017 Crown Castle International Corp
                                                               Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2017  BMO    TXT.N   Textron Inc                       Q2 2017 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2017  BMO    MTB.N   M&T Bank Corp                     Q2 2017 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2017  BMO    USB.N   U.S. Bancorp                      Q2 2017 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2017  BMO    NTRS.O  Northern Trust Corp               Q2 2017 Northern Trust Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 19-Jul-2017  08:00  GWW.N   W W Grainger Inc                  Q2 2017 W W Grainger Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 19-Jul-2017  07:00  DOV.N   Dover Corp                        Q2 2017 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2017  07:00  MS.N    Morgan Stanley                    Q2 2017 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  AMC    COF.N   Capital One Financial Corp        Q2 2017 Capital One Financial Corp
                                                               Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  AMC    V.N     Visa Inc                          Q3 2017 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  AMC    CTAS.O  Cintas Corp                       Q4 2017 Cintas Corp Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  AMC    PBCT.O  People's United Financial Inc     Q2 2017 People's United Financial Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  AMC    SWKS.O  Skyworks Solutions Inc            Q3 2017 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 20-Jul-2017  AMC    ETFC.O  E*TRADE Financial Corp            Q2 2017 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 20-Jul-2017  AMC    ISRG.O  Intuitive Surgical Inc            Q2 2017 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 20-Jul-2017  AMC    EBAY.O  eBay Inc                          Q2 2017 eBay Inc Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  AMC    MSFT.O  Microsoft Corp                    Q4 2017 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    OMC.N   Omnicom Group Inc                 Q2 2017 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    BBT.N   BB&T Corp                         Q2 2017 BB&T Corp Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    KEY.N   KeyCorp                           Q2 2017 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    PM.N    Philip Morris International Inc   Q2 2017 Philip Morris International Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    PPG.N   PPG Industries Inc                Q2 2017 PPG Industries Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    UNP.N   Union Pacific Corp                Q2 2017 Union Pacific Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    ABT.N   Abbott Laboratories               Q2 2017 Abbott Laboratories Earnings
                                                               Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    NUE.N   Nucor Corp                        Q2 2017 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    SNA.N   Snap-On Inc                       Q2 2017 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    SHW.N   Sherwin-Williams Co               Q2 2017 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    GPC.N   Genuine Parts Co                  Q2 2017 Genuine Parts Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    TRV.N   Travelers Companies Inc           Q2 2017 Travelers Companies Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    ADS.N   Alliance Data Systems Corp        Q2 2017 Alliance Data Systems Corp
                                                               Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  BMO    BK.N    Bank of New York Mellon Corp      Q2 2017 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
                                                               Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2017  06:00  DHR.N   Danaher Corp                      Q2 2017 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 21-Jul-2017  BMO    HBAN.O  Huntington Bancshares Inc         Q2 2017 Huntington Bancshares Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 21-Jul-2017  BMO    SYF.N   Synchrony Financial               Q2 2017 Synchrony Financial Earnings
                                                               Release
 21-Jul-2017  BMO    CL.N    Colgate-Palmolive Co              Q2 2017 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 21-Jul-2017  BMO    GE.N    General Electric Co               Q2 2017 General Electric Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 21-Jul-2017  BMO    HON.N   Honeywell International Inc       Q2 2017 Honeywell International Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 21-Jul-2017  BMO    MCO.N   Moody's Corp                      Q2 2017 Moody's Corp Earnings Release
 21-Jul-2017  BMO    FITB.O  Fifth Third Bancorp               Q2 2017 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings
                                                               Release
 21-Jul-2017  BMO    STI.N   SunTrust Banks Inc                Q2 2017 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 21-Jul-2017  BMO    KSU.N   Kansas City Southern              Q2 2017 Kansas City Southern Earnings
                                                               Release
 21-Jul-2017  BMO    RF.N    Regions Financial Corp            Q2 2017 Regions Financial Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 21-Jul-2017  07:00  CFG.N   Citizens Financial Group Inc      Q2 2017 Citizens Financial Group Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 21-Jul-2017  07:00  SLB.N   Schlumberger NV                   Q2 2017 Schlumberger NV Earnings
                                                               Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. Business Hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

