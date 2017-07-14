DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

July 14 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 17-Jul-2017 AMC NFLX.O Netflix Inc Q2 2017 Netflix Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2017 BMO BLK.N BlackRock Inc Q2 2017 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 AMC IBM.N International Business Machines Q2 2017 International Business Machines Corp Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 AMC UAL.N United Continental Holdings Inc Q2 2017 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 AMC NAVI.O Navient Corp Q2 2017 Navient Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 AMC CSX.O CSX Corp Q2 2017 CSX Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 BMO PLD.N Prologis Inc Q2 2017 Prologis Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 BMO LMT.N Lockheed Martin Corp Q2 2017 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 BMO HOG.N Harley-Davidson Inc Q2 2017 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 BMO BAC.N Bank of America Corp Q2 2017 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp June 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 BMO GS.N Goldman Sachs Group Inc Q2 2017 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 BMO JNJ.N Johnson & Johnson Q2 2017 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 BMO UNH.N UnitedHealth Group Inc Q2 2017 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2017 BMO CMA.N Comerica Inc Q2 2017 Comerica Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 AMC QCOM.O Qualcomm Inc Q3 2017 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 AMC SLG.N SL Green Realty Corp Q2 2017 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 AMC URI.N United Rentals Inc Q2 2017 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 AMC AXP.N American Express Co Q2 2017 American Express Co Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 AMC CHRW.O C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Q2 2017 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 AMC CCI.N Crown Castle International Corp Q2 2017 Crown Castle International Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 BMO TXT.N Textron Inc Q2 2017 Textron Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 BMO MTB.N M&T Bank Corp Q2 2017 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 BMO USB.N U.S. Bancorp Q2 2017 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 BMO NTRS.O Northern Trust Corp Q2 2017 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 08:00 GWW.N W W Grainger Inc Q2 2017 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 07:00 DOV.N Dover Corp Q2 2017 Dover Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2017 07:00 MS.N Morgan Stanley Q2 2017 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 AMC COF.N Capital One Financial Corp Q2 2017 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 AMC V.N Visa Inc Q3 2017 Visa Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 AMC CTAS.O Cintas Corp Q4 2017 Cintas Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 AMC PBCT.O People's United Financial Inc Q2 2017 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 AMC SWKS.O Skyworks Solutions Inc Q3 2017 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 AMC ETFC.O E*TRADE Financial Corp Q2 2017 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 AMC ISRG.O Intuitive Surgical Inc Q2 2017 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 AMC EBAY.O eBay Inc Q2 2017 eBay Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 AMC MSFT.O Microsoft Corp Q4 2017 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO OMC.N Omnicom Group Inc Q2 2017 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO BBT.N BB&T Corp Q2 2017 BB&T Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO KEY.N KeyCorp Q2 2017 KeyCorp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO PM.N Philip Morris International Inc Q2 2017 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO PPG.N PPG Industries Inc Q2 2017 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO UNP.N Union Pacific Corp Q2 2017 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO ABT.N Abbott Laboratories Q2 2017 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO NUE.N Nucor Corp Q2 2017 Nucor Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO SNA.N Snap-On Inc Q2 2017 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO SHW.N Sherwin-Williams Co Q2 2017 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO GPC.N Genuine Parts Co Q2 2017 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO TRV.N Travelers Companies Inc Q2 2017 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO ADS.N Alliance Data Systems Corp Q2 2017 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 BMO BK.N Bank of New York Mellon Corp Q2 2017 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2017 06:00 DHR.N Danaher Corp Q2 2017 Danaher Corp Earnings Release 21-Jul-2017 BMO HBAN.O Huntington Bancshares Inc Q2 2017 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release 21-Jul-2017 BMO SYF.N Synchrony Financial Q2 2017 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release 21-Jul-2017 BMO CL.N Colgate-Palmolive Co Q2 2017 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release 21-Jul-2017 BMO GE.N General Electric Co Q2 2017 General Electric Co Earnings Release 21-Jul-2017 BMO HON.N Honeywell International Inc Q2 2017 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Release 21-Jul-2017 BMO MCO.N Moody's Corp Q2 2017 Moody's Corp Earnings Release 21-Jul-2017 BMO FITB.O Fifth Third Bancorp Q2 2017 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release 21-Jul-2017 BMO STI.N SunTrust Banks Inc Q2 2017 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release 21-Jul-2017 BMO KSU.N Kansas City Southern Q2 2017 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release 21-Jul-2017 BMO RF.N Regions Financial Corp Q2 2017 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release 21-Jul-2017 07:00 CFG.N Citizens Financial Group Inc Q2 2017 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 21-Jul-2017 07:00 SLB.N Schlumberger NV Q2 2017 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. Business Hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)