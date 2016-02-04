Australia's Macquarie net profit falls in Dec quarter

A security worker stands next to the Macquarie Group logo in central Sydney in this February 9, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) said net profit from several business units fell in the December quarter from the previous quarter, sending its shares to their lowest level in a year.

In a trading update on Thursday, the investment bank described the result as “satisfactory” and stuck to earlier guidance that it expects net profit for the year to March 31 to better the previous year’s result.

But it said profit from its annuities-style and markets-facing business units fell in the third quarter from the previous period due to the timing of certain fee payments.

“Trading conditions across the group were satisfactory in the December 2015 quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Moore said in a statement which did not give specific earnings results for the December quarter or specific earnings forecasts.

Macquarie shares fell up to 9 percent, while the broader market rose, before recovering slightly to be down 5 percent at A$64.83 by 2346 GMT, their lowest since February 2015.

“The group’s short term outlook remains subject to a range of challenges including market conditions, the impact of foreign exchange, the cost of our continued conservative approach to funding and capital and potential regulatory changes and tax uncertainties,” the statement said.