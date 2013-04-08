FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pharma company Resverlogix to spin off unit
April 8, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 4 years

Pharma company Resverlogix to spin off unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian pharmaceutical company Resverlogix Corp, which is exploring a sale, said it would spin off its RVX Therapeutics Inc unit.

Resverlogix shares touched a more than two-year high of C$3.49 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shareholders will receive one share in the new company for every share held in Resverlogix, the company said.

The spun-off unit will focus on epigenetics, the study of the mechanisms that activate and de-activate genes.

The company, which has a market capitalization of about C$242 million ($237.20 million), said it will continue the clinical development of RVX-208, an experimental drug for treating hardening of the arteries. The drug accounts for the entire market value of Resverlogix.

The drug met the main goal of a mid-stage trial of significantly increasing HDL-C (HDL), or “good” cholesterol levels, in August.

Calgary, Alberta-based Resverlogix said the new company’s shares will not be listed initially.

Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore

